Home
/
Gainesville, VA
/
13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE
Last updated January 20 2020 at 12:47 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE
13605 Rockingham Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13605 Rockingham Lane, Gainesville, VA 20155
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE have any available units?
13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gainesville, VA
.
What amenities does 13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE have?
Some of 13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gainesville
.
Does 13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE offer parking?
No, 13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE have a pool?
No, 13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE have accessible units?
No, 13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13605 ROCKINGHAM LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
