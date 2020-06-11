All apartments in Front Royal
20 East 8th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

20 East 8th Street

20 East 8th Street · (540) 252-4696
Location

20 East 8th Street, Front Royal, VA 22630

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Studio · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Commercial Space BUILD TO SUIT! WIFI INCLUDED! This great space is ready to be customized for you and your needs. Storage space negotiable.

50% DISCOUNTED RENT FOR FIRST 3 MONTHS WITH 2 YEAR COMMITMENT!

Incredible spaces for most business needs, conveniently located in town. Don't miss this opportunity at great commercial space for your business or community group.

Apply online to set up a viewing of the spaces we have available, please visit https://www.rentwithvesta.com/listings
Downtown Mini Storage building in Front Royal has multiple commercial space opportunities from office, to business use, to possible workshop space. Call today to inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 East 8th Street have any available units?
20 East 8th Street has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 20 East 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 East 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 East 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 East 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Front Royal.
Does 20 East 8th Street offer parking?
No, 20 East 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 East 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 East 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 East 8th Street have a pool?
No, 20 East 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 East 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 20 East 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 East 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 East 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 East 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 East 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
