1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE

Amenities
Charming brick rancher features 4 bedrooms, nice living room w/ FP & HW floors! Recently updated bathroom, appliances, & counters. Versatile lower level w/ roomy living area for additional bedroom or rec room. Sun porch leads out to nice level partially fenced yard! Lots of extra storage! Great commuter location! Walking distance to parks & town amenities! Pets limited, good credit preferred. FACE MASKS & GLOVES ARE REQUIRED. Please limit the number of people in the home to 3, at any one time.