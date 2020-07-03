All apartments in Front Royal
Front Royal, VA
1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE

1321 Commonwealth Avenue · (703) 901-2985
Location

1321 Commonwealth Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2520 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming brick rancher features 4 bedrooms, nice living room w/ FP & HW floors! Recently updated bathroom, appliances, & counters. Versatile lower level w/ roomy living area for additional bedroom or rec room. Sun porch leads out to nice level partially fenced yard! Lots of extra storage! Great commuter location! Walking distance to parks & town amenities! Pets limited, good credit preferred. FACE MASKS & GLOVES ARE REQUIRED. Please limit the number of people in the home to 3, at any one time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE have any available units?
1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE have?
Some of 1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
