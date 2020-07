Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible alarm system clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cc payments bbq/grill guest parking internet access sauna tennis court e-payments online portal

Breezewood offers relaxing resort-style living and we know that you are selective when it comes to leisure time. This is why Breezewood was designed to allow you to take full advantage of your surroundings. We are conveniently located within minutes of I-95 and Route 1 for a quick and easy commute. You will find a multitude of shopping experiences, excellent restaurants, and exciting entertainment nearby. Breezewood provides you with the community environment you deserve. Spoil yourself with one and two bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and pantry area. Each apartment home features full size washer and dryers, spacious walk-in closets, as well as a private patio or balcony where you can relax and enjoy a quiet evening. We also can offer individually monitored alarm systems in select apartments.