Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous, One bedroom, one Bath top floor unit in downtown Fredericksburg. Water, sewer, trash, and gas included in rent! Sunroom off living area, very spacious!! Property does not have central air. Tenant can purchase and install window AC units. No showings / access into apartment while occupied due to covid-19. Photos are from prior to current tenant occupancy. Once tenant vacates, photos will be updated & virtual tour will be available.