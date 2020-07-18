All apartments in Fredericksburg
Find more places like 606 CAROLINE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fredericksburg, VA
/
606 CAROLINE STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

606 CAROLINE STREET

606 Caroline Street · (540) 720-3012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fredericksburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

606 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Downtown Fredericksburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg City. Apartment is upstairs, over commercial unit. Features high ceilings, wood flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer provided as-is. PLUS 2 assigned parking spots in rear! $150/month utility charge. No showings / access into apartment while occupied due to covid-19. Photos are from prior to current tenant occupancy. Once tenant vacates, photos will be updated & tour will be available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 CAROLINE STREET have any available units?
606 CAROLINE STREET has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fredericksburg, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fredericksburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 CAROLINE STREET have?
Some of 606 CAROLINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 CAROLINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
606 CAROLINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 CAROLINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 606 CAROLINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fredericksburg.
Does 606 CAROLINE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 606 CAROLINE STREET offers parking.
Does 606 CAROLINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 CAROLINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 CAROLINE STREET have a pool?
No, 606 CAROLINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 606 CAROLINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 606 CAROLINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 606 CAROLINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 CAROLINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 606 CAROLINE STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr
Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Similar Pages

Fredericksburg 1 BedroomsFredericksburg 2 Bedrooms
Fredericksburg Apartments with ParkingFredericksburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Fredericksburg Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VARichmond, VAAlexandria, VABethesda, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA
Annandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASterling, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAShort Pump, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonUniversity of Richmond
J Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity