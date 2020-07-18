606 CAROLINE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg City. Apartment is upstairs, over commercial unit. Features high ceilings, wood flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer provided as-is. PLUS 2 assigned parking spots in rear! $150/month utility charge. No showings / access into apartment while occupied due to covid-19. Photos are from prior to current tenant occupancy. Once tenant vacates, photos will be updated & tour will be available.