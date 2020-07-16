Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fredericksburg, VA
/
1117 GREAT OAKS LANE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1117 GREAT OAKS LANE
1117 Great Oaks Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1117 Great Oaks Lane, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to everything! Beautiful large 4 bedroom 3 level home in Fredericksburg. Basement is unfinished but does have a finished full bath. Quite cul de sac. Pets are case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1117 GREAT OAKS LANE have any available units?
1117 GREAT OAKS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fredericksburg, VA
.
How much is rent in Fredericksburg, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fredericksburg Rent Report.
Fredericksburg Rent Report
.
Is 1117 GREAT OAKS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1117 GREAT OAKS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 GREAT OAKS LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1117 GREAT OAKS LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1117 GREAT OAKS LANE offer parking?
No, 1117 GREAT OAKS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1117 GREAT OAKS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 GREAT OAKS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 GREAT OAKS LANE have a pool?
No, 1117 GREAT OAKS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1117 GREAT OAKS LANE have accessible units?
No, 1117 GREAT OAKS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 GREAT OAKS LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 GREAT OAKS LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 GREAT OAKS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 GREAT OAKS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Breezewood
10502 Rising Ridge Rd
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway
Fredericksburg, VA 22406
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Crossroads Station
3120 Crossroads Station Blvd
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Kilburn Crossing
6601 Charmed Way
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
