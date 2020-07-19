All apartments in Fredericksburg
1107 WALKER DRIVE
1107 WALKER DRIVE

1107 Walker Dr · (540) 479-1101
Location

1107 Walker Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3276 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Community boasts a fabulous clubhouse with a swimming pool, only minutes to the highway & shopping! There is a master quite on the main level with a huge bathroom, beautiful kitchen with silestone counters & stainless steel appliances & cherry cabinets, and a separate detached 2-car garage. Short commute to Downtown Fredericksburg, VRE, & Commuter Lots. 30min~ to Quantico. 1hr~ to DC, Richmond, Fort AP Hill, Fort Belvoir, & Dahlgren. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with a $500 non-refundable fee (per pet). Available for move-in on 9/9/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 WALKER DRIVE have any available units?
1107 WALKER DRIVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fredericksburg, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fredericksburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 WALKER DRIVE have?
Some of 1107 WALKER DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 WALKER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1107 WALKER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 WALKER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 WALKER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1107 WALKER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1107 WALKER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1107 WALKER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 WALKER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 WALKER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1107 WALKER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1107 WALKER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1107 WALKER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 WALKER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 WALKER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
