346 Saddleback Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Colonial nestled on 5 acres. - Colonial on 5 acres. Beautiful layout features 4 generous bedrooms, 2.5 baths, roomy eat-in kitchen with breakfast counter, living room with brick fireplace, sunny formal dining room with bay window, den/home office, 2 car garage, and walkout basement. Master suite boasts a huge private bath with cathedral ceiling, large vanity, glass shower, and large soaking tub surrounded by ceramic tile.Pets on Case by Case basis with $300 non-refundable pet deposit with approved pet. No Smoking. Applicants to apply at www.realestateownershipservices.com All applicants 18 yrs or older must apply with $35 application fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2159015)