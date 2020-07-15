All apartments in Frederick County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

346 Saddleback Lane

346 Saddleback Lane · (800) 835-0811 ext. 1297
Location

346 Saddleback Lane, Frederick County, VA 22602

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 346 Saddleback Lane · Avail. now

$2,295

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2522 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Beautiful Colonial nestled on 5 acres. - Colonial on 5 acres. Beautiful layout features 4 generous bedrooms, 2.5 baths, roomy eat-in kitchen with breakfast counter, living room with brick fireplace, sunny formal dining room with bay window, den/home office, 2 car garage, and walkout basement. Master suite boasts a huge private bath with cathedral ceiling, large vanity, glass shower, and large soaking tub surrounded by ceramic tile.Pets on Case by Case basis with $300 non-refundable pet deposit with approved pet. No Smoking. Applicants to apply at www.realestateownershipservices.com All applicants 18 yrs or older must apply with $35 application fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2159015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 Saddleback Lane have any available units?
346 Saddleback Lane has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 346 Saddleback Lane have?
Some of 346 Saddleback Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 Saddleback Lane currently offering any rent specials?
346 Saddleback Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Saddleback Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 346 Saddleback Lane is pet friendly.
Does 346 Saddleback Lane offer parking?
Yes, 346 Saddleback Lane offers parking.
Does 346 Saddleback Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 Saddleback Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Saddleback Lane have a pool?
No, 346 Saddleback Lane does not have a pool.
Does 346 Saddleback Lane have accessible units?
No, 346 Saddleback Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Saddleback Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 Saddleback Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 346 Saddleback Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 Saddleback Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
