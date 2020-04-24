All apartments in Frederick County
117 BROOKLAND TERRACE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:00 PM

117 BROOKLAND TERRACE

117 Brookland Terrace · (540) 686-7362
Location

117 Brookland Terrace, Frederick County, VA 22602

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1173 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
**Rental available 3/1/20. 620+ CREDIT SCORES REQUIRED FOR ALL TENANTS 18+ YEARS WITH RECENT, DETAILED CREDIT REPORT PROVIDED BY POTENTIAL TENANT. W2'S, BACKGROUND AND JOB HISTORY TO BE CHECKED. SECURITY DEPOSIT & FIRST MONTHS RENT DUE. NO SMOKING. NO EXCEPTIONS. ONE SMALL PET MAY BE ACCEPTABLE. Agent related to owner. Gorgeous 1st floor, ground level condo. No exterior maintenance or steps. Side-walk. Easy access to parking. New HVAC in 2018, luxury vinyl plank flooring with underlayment, paint, trim, toilets and master shower door replaced 2015. Master with walk-in closet and private bath. Second bedroom has large closets. Hall bath. Open concept, dining and large living space. Laundry room with storage. Covered outdoor patio. Great commuter location with easy access to 81 & Route 7. Walgreens, Martins, restaurants and large shopping center within walking distance. Small pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

