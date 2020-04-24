117 BROOKLAND TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

**Rental available 3/1/20. 620+ CREDIT SCORES REQUIRED FOR ALL TENANTS 18+ YEARS WITH RECENT, DETAILED CREDIT REPORT PROVIDED BY POTENTIAL TENANT. W2'S, BACKGROUND AND JOB HISTORY TO BE CHECKED. SECURITY DEPOSIT & FIRST MONTHS RENT DUE. NO SMOKING. NO EXCEPTIONS. ONE SMALL PET MAY BE ACCEPTABLE. Agent related to owner. Gorgeous 1st floor, ground level condo. No exterior maintenance or steps. Side-walk. Easy access to parking. New HVAC in 2018, luxury vinyl plank flooring with underlayment, paint, trim, toilets and master shower door replaced 2015. Master with walk-in closet and private bath. Second bedroom has large closets. Hall bath. Open concept, dining and large living space. Laundry room with storage. Covered outdoor patio. Great commuter location with easy access to 81 & Route 7. Walgreens, Martins, restaurants and large shopping center within walking distance. Small pets allowed.