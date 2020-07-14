Rent Calculator
Home
/
Frederick County, VA
/
112 TUDOR DRIVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
112 TUDOR DRIVE
112 Tudor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
112 Tudor Drive, Frederick County, VA 22603
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bed 3.5 Bathroom Townhome on 3 finished levels Deck out backTENANT OCCUPIED , EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 112 TUDOR DRIVE have any available units?
112 TUDOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frederick County, VA
.
What amenities does 112 TUDOR DRIVE have?
Some of 112 TUDOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 112 TUDOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
112 TUDOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 TUDOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 112 TUDOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frederick County
.
Does 112 TUDOR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 112 TUDOR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 112 TUDOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 TUDOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 TUDOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 112 TUDOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 112 TUDOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 112 TUDOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 112 TUDOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 TUDOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 TUDOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 TUDOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
