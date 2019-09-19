Rent Calculator
3347 OAKSHADE COURT
3347 OAKSHADE COURT
3347 Oakshade Court
Location
3347 Oakshade Court, Franklin Farm, VA 22033
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS 3BR 2FB 1HB, 1 CAR GARAGE TH IN FAIRFAX, SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS/BEDROOMS, WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVE, LARGE DECK, MUCH MORE TO SEE GO NOW!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3347 OAKSHADE COURT have any available units?
3347 OAKSHADE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Franklin Farm, VA
.
What amenities does 3347 OAKSHADE COURT have?
Some of 3347 OAKSHADE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3347 OAKSHADE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3347 OAKSHADE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3347 OAKSHADE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3347 OAKSHADE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm
.
Does 3347 OAKSHADE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3347 OAKSHADE COURT offers parking.
Does 3347 OAKSHADE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3347 OAKSHADE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3347 OAKSHADE COURT have a pool?
No, 3347 OAKSHADE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3347 OAKSHADE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3347 OAKSHADE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3347 OAKSHADE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3347 OAKSHADE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3347 OAKSHADE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3347 OAKSHADE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
