3323 PINEY RIDGE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Available 7/15. NEWER PAINT, NEW MAIN LEVEL COMPLETE HARDWOOD, CARPET, MASTER BATH, NEWER WINDOWS, NEW WOOD BLINDS * GOURMET KITCHEN, BREAKFAST BAR, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, STAINLESS APPLIANCES * OPEN FLOOR PLAN * 3 BEDROOMS W/ CEILING FANS! * LIGHT & BRIGHT BASEMENT WITH NEW RECESS LIGHTS - REC ROOM W/ WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE & WITH ADDITIONAL BEDROOM/OFFICE ROOM IN THE BASEMENT * PATIO OFF THE WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH A FENCED IN BIG BACKYARD WITH SHED * CLOSE TO FRANKLIN FARM SHOPPING CENTER AND DINING!