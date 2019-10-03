3072 MADDEN COURT

Amenities

Two Level Home..Hardwood/Laminate Flooring in Living-Dining Area with Fireplace...Kitchen with Breakfast Area and Fenced Yard with Storage Shed...Three Bedrooms Upper Level..Full SizeWasher/ Dryer in Home...No Smokers Please...Two Assigned Parking Spots..Call Showing Time for Appointment...Contact Alt Agent with questions..PF $50 per adult & 1st Months rent in separate checks to Nellis Properties