Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT

3010 Summershade Court · No Longer Available
Location

3010 Summershade Court, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
It show well with remodel Kitchen ,full bath, new full size washer//dryer, Hardwood floors ,Sunroom, nice big deck. Full finished basement. Call Jeff Lee for the cord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT have any available units?
3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT have?
Some of 3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT offers parking.
Does 3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT have a pool?
No, 3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
