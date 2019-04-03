3010 SUMMERSHADE COURT

****Only upper level is for rent*** It show well with remodel Kitchen ,full bath, new full size washer//dryer, Hardwood floors ,Sunroom, nice big deck. Tenant pay 1/2 of all utility and responsible for all yard work.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
