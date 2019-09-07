All apartments in Franklin Farm
Franklin Farm, VA
13416 ELEVATION LANE
13416 ELEVATION LANE

13416 Elevation Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13416 Elevation Lane, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
Spacious 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Upgraded kitch with marble counter top and bay window. Walkout basement with 2nd family room. Top school district. Walking distance to shopping center, bus stop, pools and trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13416 ELEVATION LANE have any available units?
13416 ELEVATION LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
Is 13416 ELEVATION LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13416 ELEVATION LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13416 ELEVATION LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13416 ELEVATION LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 13416 ELEVATION LANE offer parking?
No, 13416 ELEVATION LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13416 ELEVATION LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13416 ELEVATION LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13416 ELEVATION LANE have a pool?
Yes, 13416 ELEVATION LANE has a pool.
Does 13416 ELEVATION LANE have accessible units?
Yes, 13416 ELEVATION LANE has accessible units.
Does 13416 ELEVATION LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13416 ELEVATION LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13416 ELEVATION LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13416 ELEVATION LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
