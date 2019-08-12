13226 Coralberry Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/df81741070 ---- Beautifully Updated 5 Bedroom Colonial For Rent. Premium Cul-de-sac Lot Backing to Wood. Bright Open Floorplan w/Main Level Hardwood Flooring. Updated Kitchen w/Granite. Family Room Walks Out to Deck. Nice sized Bedrooms w/Updated Baths. Finished Basement w/Legal 5th Bedroom &Full Bath Walks Out to Yard. Enjoy Franklin Glen Pool. Close to Commuter Routes, Schools, Shopping/Restaurants. Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Attached Master Bathroom Auto Garage Door Opener Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile Closet Ma Bedroom Walk In Countertops Granite Drapery Rods Drapes/Curtains Fireplace Glass Doors Fireplace Mantel(S) Master Bathroom Separate Tub Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Master Bedroom Separate Shower Sump Pump Vanities Double Wall To Wall Carpeting Wood Floors