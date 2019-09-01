Fantastic Franklin Farm split level sited on corner lot. great curb appeal with screen porch & adjoining deck to rear of house.Large size rooms, master bedroom and bath at main level.Tenant moving please be mindful of their exit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE have any available units?
12804 TURBERVILLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE have?
Some of 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12804 TURBERVILLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.