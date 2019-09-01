All apartments in Franklin Farm
Find more places like 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin Farm, VA
/
12804 TURBERVILLE LANE
Last updated September 1 2019 at 3:08 AM

12804 TURBERVILLE LANE

12804 Turberville Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franklin Farm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12804 Turberville Lane, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fantastic Franklin Farm split level sited on corner lot. great curb appeal with screen porch & adjoining deck to rear of house.Large size rooms, master bedroom and bath at main level.Tenant moving please be mindful of their exit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE have any available units?
12804 TURBERVILLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE have?
Some of 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12804 TURBERVILLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE offers parking.
Does 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE has a pool.
Does 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12804 TURBERVILLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franklin Farm Apartments with BalconiesFranklin Farm Apartments with Parking
Franklin Farm Apartments with PoolsFranklin Farm Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Franklin Farm Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VACloverly, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VARedland, MDKings Park West, VABuckhall, VA
Montclair, VAFort Hunt, VAGreenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VABryans Road, MDColesville, MDWolf Trap, VAFranconia, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University