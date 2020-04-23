7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking hot tub

Pristine and Move-in Ready!!! Beautifully maintained spacious brick front townhome backing to mature trees with numerous upgrades. Open and airy living with gleaming hardwood floors on main and upper levels, high ceilings, crown molding, and plenty of recessed lighting, NO carpet in the home. The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast area with family room leading out to the beautiful Trek deck. The large master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, upgraded master bath with granite dual vanity, custom tile, spa soaking tub and separate shower. The walk-out lower level offers a recreation room with tile flooring and sliding glass doors leading to the brick patio overlooking woods. Plenty of storage space. Conveniently located just minutes to Ft. Belvoir, 95/395/495, 2 Metros, Springfield Town Center, and walking distance to Wegmans and multiple restaurants.