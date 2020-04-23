All apartments in Franconia
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER

7853 Birch Branch Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7853 Birch Branch Terrace, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
hot tub
Pristine and Move-in Ready!!! Beautifully maintained spacious brick front townhome backing to mature trees with numerous upgrades. Open and airy living with gleaming hardwood floors on main and upper levels, high ceilings, crown molding, and plenty of recessed lighting, NO carpet in the home. The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast area with family room leading out to the beautiful Trek deck. The large master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, upgraded master bath with granite dual vanity, custom tile, spa soaking tub and separate shower. The walk-out lower level offers a recreation room with tile flooring and sliding glass doors leading to the brick patio overlooking woods. Plenty of storage space. Conveniently located just minutes to Ft. Belvoir, 95/395/495, 2 Metros, Springfield Town Center, and walking distance to Wegmans and multiple restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER have any available units?
7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER have?
Some of 7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER currently offering any rent specials?
7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER pet-friendly?
No, 7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER offer parking?
Yes, 7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER offers parking.
Does 7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER have a pool?
No, 7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER does not have a pool.
Does 7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER have accessible units?
No, 7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER does not have accessible units.
Does 7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 7853 BIRCH BRANCH TER does not have units with air conditioning.

