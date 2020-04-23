All apartments in Franconia
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

6992 ADONIS COURT

6992 Adonis Court · No Longer Available
Location

6992 Adonis Court, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Townhome conveniently located close to the Springfield Mall and Metro. Spacious, eat-in kitchen with bay window. Large, deck off of the living area and finished recreation room and full bath in the basement. No Pets. *$60/applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6992 ADONIS COURT have any available units?
6992 ADONIS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6992 ADONIS COURT have?
Some of 6992 ADONIS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6992 ADONIS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6992 ADONIS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6992 ADONIS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6992 ADONIS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6992 ADONIS COURT offer parking?
No, 6992 ADONIS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6992 ADONIS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6992 ADONIS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6992 ADONIS COURT have a pool?
No, 6992 ADONIS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6992 ADONIS COURT have accessible units?
No, 6992 ADONIS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6992 ADONIS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6992 ADONIS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6992 ADONIS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6992 ADONIS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
