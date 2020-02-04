Hardwood floors living rm/dining rm area--newer kitchen appliances-large rec room with double slider to walk-up backyard deck with fenced yard -deck of kitchen-newer washer/dryer-neutral colors throughout- Close to shopping/Fairfax Pkwy/Franconia Metro/Springfield Center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD have any available units?
6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD have?
Some of 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD currently offering any rent specials?
6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.