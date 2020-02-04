All apartments in Franconia
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:09 AM

6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD

6974 Old Brentford Road · No Longer Available
Location

6974 Old Brentford Road, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Hardwood floors living rm/dining rm area--newer kitchen appliances-large rec room with double slider to walk-up backyard deck with fenced yard -deck of kitchen-newer washer/dryer-neutral colors throughout- Close to shopping/Fairfax Pkwy/Franconia Metro/Springfield Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD have any available units?
6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD have?
Some of 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD currently offering any rent specials?
6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD pet-friendly?
No, 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD offer parking?
Yes, 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD offers parking.
Does 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD have a pool?
No, 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD does not have a pool.
Does 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD have accessible units?
No, 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6974 OLD BRENTFORD RD does not have units with air conditioning.

