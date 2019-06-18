6571 YADKIN COURT

Well maintained house , spacious , hardwood floors , tile floors ,communitypool and playground, 2 assigned paking spots,minutes to Springfield mall and metro , Fort Belvoir , I95,495,395.Available September 1 st
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
