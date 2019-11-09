All apartments in Franconia
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:59 AM

6531 WINDHAM AVENUE

6531 Windham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6531 Windham Avenue, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION, GREAT HOME ON A HALF ACRE LOT WITH FENCED IN BACKYARD. SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN, HARDWOOD FLOORS & CARPET. SCREENED IN PORCH AT REAR OF HOUSE. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH 3/4 BATH AND LAUNDRY ROOM. ONE CAR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE have any available units?
6531 WINDHAM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE have?
Some of 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6531 WINDHAM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

