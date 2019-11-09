GREAT LOCATION, GREAT HOME ON A HALF ACRE LOT WITH FENCED IN BACKYARD. SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN, HARDWOOD FLOORS & CARPET. SCREENED IN PORCH AT REAR OF HOUSE. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH 3/4 BATH AND LAUNDRY ROOM. ONE CAR GARAGE.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE have any available units?
6531 WINDHAM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE have?
Some of 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6531 WINDHAM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6531 WINDHAM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.