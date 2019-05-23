Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Franconia
Find more places like 6508 NEVITT WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
6508 NEVITT WAY
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6508 NEVITT WAY
6508 Nevitt Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franconia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
6508 Nevitt Way, Franconia, VA 22315
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location! - One Garage - 3 Lvl, 3 Br 2.5 Bth, TH. MinsTo Springfield Metro - Ft. Belvoir,Kingstown Shopping. Close To Major Commuter Routes (I-95/395/495). No Pets. No Smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6508 NEVITT WAY have any available units?
6508 NEVITT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Franconia, VA
.
What amenities does 6508 NEVITT WAY have?
Some of 6508 NEVITT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6508 NEVITT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6508 NEVITT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 NEVITT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6508 NEVITT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Franconia
.
Does 6508 NEVITT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6508 NEVITT WAY offers parking.
Does 6508 NEVITT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6508 NEVITT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 NEVITT WAY have a pool?
No, 6508 NEVITT WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6508 NEVITT WAY have accessible units?
No, 6508 NEVITT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 NEVITT WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6508 NEVITT WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6508 NEVITT WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6508 NEVITT WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Franconia 2 Bedrooms
Franconia Apartments with Balconies
Franconia Apartments with Parking
Franconia Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Franconia Dog Friendly Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
North Kensington, MD
Mount Vernon, VA
Clinton, MD
Lowes Island, VA
Coral Hills, MD
Neabsco, VA
Ravensworth, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America