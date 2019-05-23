All apartments in Franconia
Find more places like 6508 NEVITT WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
6508 NEVITT WAY
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM

6508 NEVITT WAY

6508 Nevitt Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franconia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6508 Nevitt Way, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location! - One Garage - 3 Lvl, 3 Br 2.5 Bth, TH. MinsTo Springfield Metro - Ft. Belvoir,Kingstown Shopping. Close To Major Commuter Routes (I-95/395/495). No Pets. No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 NEVITT WAY have any available units?
6508 NEVITT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6508 NEVITT WAY have?
Some of 6508 NEVITT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6508 NEVITT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6508 NEVITT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 NEVITT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6508 NEVITT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6508 NEVITT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6508 NEVITT WAY offers parking.
Does 6508 NEVITT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6508 NEVITT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 NEVITT WAY have a pool?
No, 6508 NEVITT WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6508 NEVITT WAY have accessible units?
No, 6508 NEVITT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 NEVITT WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6508 NEVITT WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6508 NEVITT WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6508 NEVITT WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franconia 2 BedroomsFranconia Apartments with Balconies
Franconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Franconia Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDLowes Island, VACoral Hills, MDNeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America