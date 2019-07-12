All apartments in Franconia
Find more places like 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
6505 WINDHAM AVENUE
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

6505 WINDHAM AVENUE

6505 Windham Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franconia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6505 Windham Avenue, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Rent a large spacious home on nice treed and a shady lot close to metro rail and main roads in the Springfield area of Kingstowne Alexandria. Well maintained Cape Cod, *3 Bedrooms, *2 Baths. Large modern kitchen.No smokers please in home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE have any available units?
6505 WINDHAM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE have?
Some of 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6505 WINDHAM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franconia 2 BedroomsFranconia 3 Bedrooms
Franconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Franconia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
Accokeek, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America