Rent a large spacious home on nice treed and a shady lot close to metro rail and main roads in the Springfield area of Kingstowne Alexandria. Well maintained Cape Cod, *3 Bedrooms, *2 Baths. Large modern kitchen.No smokers please in home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE have any available units?
6505 WINDHAM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE have?
Some of 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6505 WINDHAM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6505 WINDHAM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.