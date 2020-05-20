6463 GILDAR STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

GORGEOUS 3 LEVEL BRICK TOWN HOME. COMPLETELY RENOVATED AND REMASTERED. KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS & SS APPLIANCES. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM WITH WOOD FLOORS. FULL FINISHED WALK OUT BSMT WITH FULL BATH and a LAUNDRY ROOM. 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS on the upper level. ENJOY THE PRIVACY FENCED REAR PATIOS AND SUPERB LANDSCAPING. House will be painted prior to move in.