GORGEOUS 3 LEVEL BRICK TOWN HOME. COMPLETELY RENOVATED AND REMASTERED. KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS & SS APPLIANCES. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM WITH WOOD FLOORS. FULL FINISHED WALK OUT BSMT WITH FULL BATH and a LAUNDRY ROOM. 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS on the upper level. ENJOY THE PRIVACY FENCED REAR PATIOS AND SUPERB LANDSCAPING. House will be painted prior to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6463 GILDAR STREET have any available units?
6463 GILDAR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6463 GILDAR STREET have?
Some of 6463 GILDAR STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6463 GILDAR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6463 GILDAR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.