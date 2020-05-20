All apartments in Franconia
6463 GILDAR STREET
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

6463 GILDAR STREET

6463 Gildar Street · No Longer Available
Location

6463 Gildar Street, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
GORGEOUS 3 LEVEL BRICK TOWN HOME. COMPLETELY RENOVATED AND REMASTERED. KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS & SS APPLIANCES. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM WITH WOOD FLOORS. FULL FINISHED WALK OUT BSMT WITH FULL BATH and a LAUNDRY ROOM. 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS on the upper level. ENJOY THE PRIVACY FENCED REAR PATIOS AND SUPERB LANDSCAPING. House will be painted prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6463 GILDAR STREET have any available units?
6463 GILDAR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6463 GILDAR STREET have?
Some of 6463 GILDAR STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6463 GILDAR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6463 GILDAR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6463 GILDAR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6463 GILDAR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6463 GILDAR STREET offer parking?
No, 6463 GILDAR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6463 GILDAR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6463 GILDAR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6463 GILDAR STREET have a pool?
No, 6463 GILDAR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6463 GILDAR STREET have accessible units?
No, 6463 GILDAR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6463 GILDAR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6463 GILDAR STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6463 GILDAR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6463 GILDAR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

