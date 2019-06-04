Rent Calculator
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
6415 NICE PLACE
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:34 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6415 NICE PLACE
6415 Nice Pl
·
No Longer Available
Location
6415 Nice Pl, Franconia, VA 22310
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NICE PLACE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6415 NICE PLACE have any available units?
6415 NICE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Franconia, VA
.
What amenities does 6415 NICE PLACE have?
Some of 6415 NICE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6415 NICE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6415 NICE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 NICE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6415 NICE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Franconia
.
Does 6415 NICE PLACE offer parking?
No, 6415 NICE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 6415 NICE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6415 NICE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 NICE PLACE have a pool?
No, 6415 NICE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6415 NICE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6415 NICE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6415 NICE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6415 NICE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6415 NICE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6415 NICE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
