Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT

6176 Old Brentford Court · No Longer Available
Location

6176 Old Brentford Court, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT Available 07/01/19 NEWLY RENOVATED - 2500 SQ FT + T/H ADJACENT TO SHOPPING IN MANCHESTER LAKES. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & GRANITE TOPS IN KITCHEN. HARDWOOD FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL & MASTER BEDROOM. GENEROUS LIVING AREA. FRENCH DOORS TO REAR DECK. FENCED IN SHADED BACKYARD.

(RLNE2698896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT have any available units?
6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT have?
Some of 6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT offer parking?
No, 6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT has a pool.
Does 6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT have accessible units?
No, 6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6176 OLD BRENTFORD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
