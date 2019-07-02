Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Franconia
Find more places like 6164 DARLEON PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
6164 DARLEON PLACE
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6164 DARLEON PLACE
6164 Darleon Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franconia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
6164 Darleon Place, Franconia, VA 22310
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3-level brickfront Townhome with 3 beds and 3.5 baths. Huge master with amazing walk-in Closet. Kitchen has granite and stainless appliances. Available July 20th
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6164 DARLEON PLACE have any available units?
6164 DARLEON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Franconia, VA
.
What amenities does 6164 DARLEON PLACE have?
Some of 6164 DARLEON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6164 DARLEON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6164 DARLEON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6164 DARLEON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6164 DARLEON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Franconia
.
Does 6164 DARLEON PLACE offer parking?
No, 6164 DARLEON PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 6164 DARLEON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6164 DARLEON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6164 DARLEON PLACE have a pool?
No, 6164 DARLEON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6164 DARLEON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6164 DARLEON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6164 DARLEON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6164 DARLEON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6164 DARLEON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6164 DARLEON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Franconia 2 Bedrooms
Franconia 3 Bedrooms
Franconia Apartments with Parking
Franconia Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Franconia Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
Accokeek, MD
Seven Corners, VA
Bensville, MD
Wolf Trap, VA
Clinton, MD
Neabsco, VA
Dranesville, VA
Lowes Island, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America