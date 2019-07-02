All apartments in Franconia
6164 DARLEON PLACE
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM

6164 DARLEON PLACE

6164 Darleon Place · No Longer Available
Location

6164 Darleon Place, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
3-level brickfront Townhome with 3 beds and 3.5 baths. Huge master with amazing walk-in Closet. Kitchen has granite and stainless appliances. Available July 20th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

