6107 MARILYN DRIVE
·
6107 Marilyn Drive, Franconia, VA 22310
ONLY 6 MONTHS LEASE. SHOWINGS ONLY ON SUNDAYS 4-6 PM WITH 48 HOUR NOTICE. Great value in nice neighborhood! Roomy split foyer with 3BRs/1BA on main level and 3BRs/1BA on lower level.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6107 MARILYN DRIVE have any available units?
6107 MARILYN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Franconia, VA
.
Is 6107 MARILYN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6107 MARILYN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6107 MARILYN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6107 MARILYN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Franconia
.
Does 6107 MARILYN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6107 MARILYN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6107 MARILYN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6107 MARILYN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6107 MARILYN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6107 MARILYN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6107 MARILYN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6107 MARILYN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6107 MARILYN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6107 MARILYN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6107 MARILYN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6107 MARILYN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
