Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6008 CURTIER DR #F

6008 Curtier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6008 Curtier Drive, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to 6008-F Curtier Drive, a beautiful 2-level contemporary condo with a 1 car garage in the popular neighborhood of Manchester Lakes! This beautiful home features an open floor plan with lots of light, a cathedral ceiling and 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The spacious 2-story living/dining room combo with a well-appointed dining area features a sliding glass door to the serene balcony. Continue into an updated kitchen with granite countertops, raised breakfast bar, matching appliances and deep stainless steel sink. The master bedroom offers a large closet and an attached full bathroom with a separate shower and generous built-in vanity. A spiral staircase leads the way to a fantastic family room loft, which features a cathedral ceiling with skylight and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Residents of Manchester Lakes enjoy the many community amenities such as pools, sport courts, scenic jog/walk paths, a clubhouse, fitness center, and tot lots. This home is within walking distance to grocery, shops, restaurants, and is super close to Metro, major commuter routes, Fort Belvoir and the Kingstowne Town Center. The owner will allow a 1,2, or 3-year. The owner will allow 11 smal Dog or Cat under 30lbs with a $500 refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 CURTIER DR #F have any available units?
6008 CURTIER DR #F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6008 CURTIER DR #F have?
Some of 6008 CURTIER DR #F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 CURTIER DR #F currently offering any rent specials?
6008 CURTIER DR #F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 CURTIER DR #F pet-friendly?
Yes, 6008 CURTIER DR #F is pet friendly.
Does 6008 CURTIER DR #F offer parking?
Yes, 6008 CURTIER DR #F offers parking.
Does 6008 CURTIER DR #F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6008 CURTIER DR #F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 CURTIER DR #F have a pool?
Yes, 6008 CURTIER DR #F has a pool.
Does 6008 CURTIER DR #F have accessible units?
No, 6008 CURTIER DR #F does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 CURTIER DR #F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6008 CURTIER DR #F has units with dishwashers.
Does 6008 CURTIER DR #F have units with air conditioning?
No, 6008 CURTIER DR #F does not have units with air conditioning.
