6008 CURTIER DR #F

Welcome home to 6008-F Curtier Drive, a beautiful 2-level contemporary condo with a 1 car garage in the popular neighborhood of Manchester Lakes! This beautiful home features an open floor plan with lots of light, a cathedral ceiling and 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The spacious 2-story living/dining room combo with a well-appointed dining area features a sliding glass door to the serene balcony. Continue into an updated kitchen with granite countertops, raised breakfast bar, matching appliances and deep stainless steel sink. The master bedroom offers a large closet and an attached full bathroom with a separate shower and generous built-in vanity. A spiral staircase leads the way to a fantastic family room loft, which features a cathedral ceiling with skylight and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Residents of Manchester Lakes enjoy the many community amenities such as pools, sport courts, scenic jog/walk paths, a clubhouse, fitness center, and tot lots. This home is within walking distance to grocery, shops, restaurants, and is super close to Metro, major commuter routes, Fort Belvoir and the Kingstowne Town Center. The owner will allow a 1,2, or 3-year. The owner will allow 11 smal Dog or Cat under 30lbs with a $500 refundable pet deposit.