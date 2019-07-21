All apartments in Franconia
5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301
5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301

5924 Founders Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5924 Founders Hill Drive, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
New Rental Price - Gorgeous Top Floor Unit w/Loft and Cathedral Ceilings * 3 Bedrooms/3 Full Bath Rooms* Light and Bright* Fresh Totally Painted* Separate Dining Room* Cozy Living Room w/gas fireplace * Full Size Washer/Dryer* Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with Dining Room Pass Through*New Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops being installed*Main Level Master with Full Bath*Extra Storage*2 Parking Spaces, Quick Access to Beltway, Old Town, and Van Dorn Metro*Beautiful! Easy On-line application Process Through Long and Foster.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301 have any available units?
5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301 have?
Some of 5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301 currently offering any rent specials?
5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301 pet-friendly?
No, 5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301 offer parking?
Yes, 5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301 offers parking.
Does 5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301 have a pool?
No, 5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301 does not have a pool.
Does 5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301 have accessible units?
No, 5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301 does not have units with air conditioning.
