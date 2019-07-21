5924 FOUNDERS HILL DR #301

Amenities
New Rental Price - Gorgeous Top Floor Unit w/Loft and Cathedral Ceilings * 3 Bedrooms/3 Full Bath Rooms* Light and Bright* Fresh Totally Painted* Separate Dining Room* Cozy Living Room w/gas fireplace * Full Size Washer/Dryer* Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with Dining Room Pass Through*New Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops being installed*Main Level Master with Full Bath*Extra Storage*2 Parking Spaces, Quick Access to Beltway, Old Town, and Van Dorn Metro*Beautiful! Easy On-line application Process Through Long and Foster.