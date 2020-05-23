5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT

Amenities
Immediate availability*Rare 2-level Madison unit w/3rd bedroom & Bathroom in Upper Level*Bright floorplan*Vaulted ceilings*New Paint*New Carpets*New Kitchen appliances*Large Living Room space w/ Gas Fireplace*Spacious Bedrooms*Washer and dryer in unit*Comes with one storage unit*GREAT location*Convenient to Van Dorn Metro, I95, I495 and I395*Close to Patent & Trademark Office, Pentegon, DC, Old Town, more*Use NVAR App;$55/pp Application Fee payble to PPM; 1st Month to KW Fairfax Gateway; Security Deposit payable to Landlrd; Application Fee & 1st Mon due w/ Application; Security Deposit due at Lease signing