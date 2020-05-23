All apartments in Franconia
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT

5920 Founders Crossing Court · No Longer Available
Location

5920 Founders Crossing Court, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Immediate availability*Rare 2-level Madison unit w/3rd bedroom & Bathroom in Upper Level*Bright floorplan*Vaulted ceilings*New Paint*New Carpets*New Kitchen appliances*Large Living Room space w/ Gas Fireplace*Spacious Bedrooms*Washer and dryer in unit*Comes with one storage unit*GREAT location*Convenient to Van Dorn Metro, I95, I495 and I395*Close to Patent & Trademark Office, Pentegon, DC, Old Town, more*Use NVAR App;$55/pp Application Fee payble to PPM; 1st Month to KW Fairfax Gateway; Security Deposit payable to Landlrd; Application Fee & 1st Mon due w/ Application; Security Deposit due at Lease signing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT have any available units?
5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT have?
Some of 5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT offer parking?
No, 5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT have a pool?
No, 5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT have accessible units?
No, 5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5920 FOUNDERS CROSSNG COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

