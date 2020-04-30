Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Hunt, VA
/
8621 Buckboard Dr
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8621 Buckboard Dr
8621 Buckboard Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8621 Buckboard Drive, Fort Hunt, VA 22308
Fort Hunt
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5 Bedroom 3 Bath split foyer in Riverside Gardens. Features hardwood floors on the upper level, 2 fireplaces, updated kitchen, huge rec room, screened porch, large lot, and freshly painted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8621 Buckboard Dr have any available units?
8621 Buckboard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Hunt, VA
.
What amenities does 8621 Buckboard Dr have?
Some of 8621 Buckboard Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8621 Buckboard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8621 Buckboard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8621 Buckboard Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8621 Buckboard Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Hunt
.
Does 8621 Buckboard Dr offer parking?
No, 8621 Buckboard Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8621 Buckboard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8621 Buckboard Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8621 Buckboard Dr have a pool?
No, 8621 Buckboard Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8621 Buckboard Dr have accessible units?
No, 8621 Buckboard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8621 Buckboard Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8621 Buckboard Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8621 Buckboard Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8621 Buckboard Dr has units with air conditioning.
