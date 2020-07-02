8517 CYRUS PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

This home is so popular it always rents before we get new photos. Photos are 6 years old, but the home will be painted and ready for you! Charming Waynewood split level just steps from the pool and school. Popular Mayfield model has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Step inside and the warm hardwoods and wood burning fireplace greet you. Renovated chef's kitchen includes light cabinetry and granite counters. Upstairs, you will find three bedrooms including an ensuite master bedroom and secondary hall bathroom. Fourth floor includes a giant 4th bedroom and walk-up stairs to the large attic. Downstairs, you will find a spacious recreation room, bathroom and laundry/storage area.Just a short distance from Fort Belvoir, the Pentagon, Old Town Alexandria and the GW Parkway and it's miles of bike/running trails to scenic sites throughout Washington. Welcome to our Mayberry!Due to Covid-19, no "in-person" showings. Contract agent and you will be connected with the existing tenant to arrange a video tour of the home.