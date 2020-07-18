All apartments in Fort Hunt
8102 WINGFIELD PLACE

8102 Wingfield Place · No Longer Available
Location

8102 Wingfield Place, Fort Hunt, VA 22308
Fort Hunt

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Rambler/cottage feel in this charming home has large common spaces that are freshly redone in so many ways. A new carpet is in the family room...other floors are all sparkling hardwoods. New countertops are in the kitchen, spiffed up cabinets, and recent up-to-date appliances in the kitchen which has gorgeous under counter washer and separate dryer. The dining room will hold a full-size table and chairs, plus maybe a side-board and still have room for all your friends and family. The owner has gone all out to deliver the home in top condition. The whole house has new paint; all the windows have been washed, inside and out, and blinds have been updated where needed. Outside the house, there is a brand new fence enclosing the huge rear yard. The landscaping has been renewed, and the grass is weeded and re-seeded. There is a brand new air conditioning machine just off the patio near the rear entrance to the glamorous family room. Convenient "Gutter Guards" have been installed for your convenience. All shrubbery on the property has been trimmed, and flower beds and areas around the trees are mulched for the summer. The owner has put much energy and money into recreating again, the lovely home he has so carefully taken care of for many years. His pleasure is providing a comfortable home for tenants who will enjoy it and appreciate all that he has done to present this precious cottage at its best! The Hollin Hall community is a perfect upscale setting in close-in Alexandria. The neighborhood of single-family homes offers a walk to shopping and commuter bus location, or enjoy close by pools, schools, and trails including the Mt Vernon bike trail along the Potomac River. Contact us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8102 WINGFIELD PLACE have any available units?
8102 WINGFIELD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Hunt, VA.
What amenities does 8102 WINGFIELD PLACE have?
Some of 8102 WINGFIELD PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8102 WINGFIELD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8102 WINGFIELD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8102 WINGFIELD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8102 WINGFIELD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Hunt.
Does 8102 WINGFIELD PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8102 WINGFIELD PLACE offers parking.
Does 8102 WINGFIELD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8102 WINGFIELD PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8102 WINGFIELD PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 8102 WINGFIELD PLACE has a pool.
Does 8102 WINGFIELD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8102 WINGFIELD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8102 WINGFIELD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8102 WINGFIELD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8102 WINGFIELD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8102 WINGFIELD PLACE has units with air conditioning.
