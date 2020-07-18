8102 WINGFIELD PLACE

Amenities

Rambler/cottage feel in this charming home has large common spaces that are freshly redone in so many ways. A new carpet is in the family room...other floors are all sparkling hardwoods. New countertops are in the kitchen, spiffed up cabinets, and recent up-to-date appliances in the kitchen which has gorgeous under counter washer and separate dryer. The dining room will hold a full-size table and chairs, plus maybe a side-board and still have room for all your friends and family. The owner has gone all out to deliver the home in top condition. The whole house has new paint; all the windows have been washed, inside and out, and blinds have been updated where needed. Outside the house, there is a brand new fence enclosing the huge rear yard. The landscaping has been renewed, and the grass is weeded and re-seeded. There is a brand new air conditioning machine just off the patio near the rear entrance to the glamorous family room. Convenient "Gutter Guards" have been installed for your convenience. All shrubbery on the property has been trimmed, and flower beds and areas around the trees are mulched for the summer. The owner has put much energy and money into recreating again, the lovely home he has so carefully taken care of for many years. His pleasure is providing a comfortable home for tenants who will enjoy it and appreciate all that he has done to present this precious cottage at its best! The Hollin Hall community is a perfect upscale setting in close-in Alexandria. The neighborhood of single-family homes offers a walk to shopping and commuter bus location, or enjoy close by pools, schools, and trails including the Mt Vernon bike trail along the Potomac River. Contact us today!