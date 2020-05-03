All apartments in Fort Hunt
1602 LAFAYETTE DR
1602 LAFAYETTE DR

1602 Lafayette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1602 Lafayette Drive, Fort Hunt, VA 22308
Fort Hunt

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
All brick single Family home in Hollin Hall. Driveway and fence back yard. Attic storage. Pets accepted case by case. New storage shed. Just around the corner from the Mt. Vernon Recreation pool and facility. Short distance to GW Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 LAFAYETTE DR have any available units?
1602 LAFAYETTE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Hunt, VA.
What amenities does 1602 LAFAYETTE DR have?
Some of 1602 LAFAYETTE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 LAFAYETTE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1602 LAFAYETTE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 LAFAYETTE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 LAFAYETTE DR is pet friendly.
Does 1602 LAFAYETTE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1602 LAFAYETTE DR offers parking.
Does 1602 LAFAYETTE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1602 LAFAYETTE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 LAFAYETTE DR have a pool?
Yes, 1602 LAFAYETTE DR has a pool.
Does 1602 LAFAYETTE DR have accessible units?
No, 1602 LAFAYETTE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 LAFAYETTE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 LAFAYETTE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 LAFAYETTE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 LAFAYETTE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
