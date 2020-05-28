All apartments in Fort Belvoir
Find more places like Haven Fort Belvoir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Belvoir, VA
/
Haven Fort Belvoir
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Haven Fort Belvoir

9190 Richmond Hwy · (703) 293-5572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Belvoir
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA 22060
Fort Belvoir

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 94-C310 · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 94-C308 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 90-D208 · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 90-D111 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Haven Fort Belvoir.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
internet access
Welcome. Our dedicated and maintenance team are here to provide royal service! We're conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, I-95, and US Rte.1. Enjoy great shopping and restaurants at Potomac Mills Outlet Mall, Tackett's Mill, and Old Town Occoquan. Haven Fort Belvoir Apartments offers affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Manicured hedges surrounded by verdant woods set the tone for this established community. Newly-renovated interiors featuring designer touches make your Haven Fort Belvoir apartment feel very much like home. Contact us to complete your application online. We look forward to meeting you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee, $75 Utility Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Haven Fort Belvoir have any available units?
Haven Fort Belvoir has 6 units available starting at $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Haven Fort Belvoir have?
Some of Haven Fort Belvoir's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haven Fort Belvoir currently offering any rent specials?
Haven Fort Belvoir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Haven Fort Belvoir pet-friendly?
Yes, Haven Fort Belvoir is pet friendly.
Does Haven Fort Belvoir offer parking?
Yes, Haven Fort Belvoir offers parking.
Does Haven Fort Belvoir have units with washers and dryers?
No, Haven Fort Belvoir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Haven Fort Belvoir have a pool?
No, Haven Fort Belvoir does not have a pool.
Does Haven Fort Belvoir have accessible units?
No, Haven Fort Belvoir does not have accessible units.
Does Haven Fort Belvoir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haven Fort Belvoir has units with dishwashers.
Does Haven Fort Belvoir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Haven Fort Belvoir has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Haven Fort Belvoir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy
Fort Belvoir, VA 22060

Similar Pages

Fort Belvoir 1 BedroomsFort Belvoir Cheap Places
Fort Belvoir Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Belvoir Pet Friendly Places
Fort Belvoir Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VARiverdale Park, MDAquia Harbour, VANewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDMarlton, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VASudley, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity