Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage 24hr maintenance business center cc payments clubhouse game room green community guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

We are proud to welcome you to Belvoir Square, our spacious apartment homes that have all you demand - granite, plank flooring, stainless ENERGY STAR appliances, full-size washer/dryer and plenty of closet space. Belvoir Square goes above and beyond with extra insulation, available storage and parking on every floor. Featuring FX Fitness with our never-before-offered fitness equipment in our fitness yard so that your wellness is the top priority. There's no better place to kick back than our Resident's Club or our courtyard with grilling stations, a fire pit and hammock garden. We are located right outside The Tulley Gate at Fort Belvoir at the intersection of Route 1 and Fairfax County Parkway, near I-95 and Metrorail. We look forward to serving you at Belvoir Square.