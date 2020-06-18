All apartments in Fluvanna County
15 KATHY CT
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

15 KATHY CT

15 Kathy Court · (434) 589-3958
Location

15 Kathy Court, Fluvanna County, VA 22963

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3696 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom Colonial available September 5,2020 w/ master suite with sitting room & huge walk -in closet, large finished basement, kitchen with nook open to living room, dining room, 2 car garage, tons of storage ,close to walking trails, park, & shopping center. Tenants pay utilities & gas, & trash. Tenants mow grass, remove leaves, & clean gutters. Home will not be re-painted. NO CATS & only a SMALL mature non-aggressive dog considered. Due to Covid-19 we are requiring proof of income & completion of an application & hold Harmless Agreement be done ahead of a scheduled appointment. Application & credit check fee of $100 to be paid if deciding to rent house. See our website for information. EVERYONE VIEWING MUST WEAR A MASK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 KATHY CT have any available units?
15 KATHY CT has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15 KATHY CT currently offering any rent specials?
15 KATHY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 KATHY CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 KATHY CT is pet friendly.
Does 15 KATHY CT offer parking?
Yes, 15 KATHY CT offers parking.
Does 15 KATHY CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 KATHY CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 KATHY CT have a pool?
No, 15 KATHY CT does not have a pool.
Does 15 KATHY CT have accessible units?
No, 15 KATHY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 15 KATHY CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 KATHY CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 KATHY CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 KATHY CT does not have units with air conditioning.
