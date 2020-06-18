15 KATHY CT

Amenities

Lovely 4 bedroom Colonial available September 5,2020 w/ master suite with sitting room & huge walk -in closet, large finished basement, kitchen with nook open to living room, dining room, 2 car garage, tons of storage ,close to walking trails, park, & shopping center. Tenants pay utilities & gas, & trash. Tenants mow grass, remove leaves, & clean gutters. Home will not be re-painted. NO CATS & only a SMALL mature non-aggressive dog considered. Due to Covid-19 we are requiring proof of income & completion of an application & hold Harmless Agreement be done ahead of a scheduled appointment. Application & credit check fee of $100 to be paid if deciding to rent house. See our website for information. EVERYONE VIEWING MUST WEAR A MASK.