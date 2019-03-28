All apartments in Floris
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:53 PM

13052 Rose Petal Circle

13052 Rose Petal Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13052 Rose Petal Circle, Floris, VA 20171

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d32ab9e024 ----
Immaculate Inside! 3 Level Brick front Interior Townhome offers 3 Bedroooms, 3.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage, and 3 level Bumpout. Over 2600 SQFT on 3 Finished Levels. Bright Open Floorplan w/ Hardwoods on Main Level. Great Kitchen w/ Tons of Cabinet Space, Granite & Island. Huge Master Suite w/Lux Master Bath w/Heated Floor & Huge Corner Tub. Custom Deck & patio w/Fully Fenced Yard. Great Location - Close to Toll Rd, 28, Shopping & Schools.

Attached Ma Bath
Auto Garage Door Opener
Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile
Closet Master Bedroom Walk In
Countertop(S) Granite
Master Bathroom Separate Shower
Master Bathroom Separate Tub
Master Bedroom Full Bathroom
Shades/Blinds
Tub Soaking
Vanities Double
Wall To Wall Carpeting
Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13052 Rose Petal Circle have any available units?
13052 Rose Petal Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Floris, VA.
What amenities does 13052 Rose Petal Circle have?
Some of 13052 Rose Petal Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13052 Rose Petal Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13052 Rose Petal Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13052 Rose Petal Circle pet-friendly?
No, 13052 Rose Petal Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Floris.
Does 13052 Rose Petal Circle offer parking?
Yes, 13052 Rose Petal Circle offers parking.
Does 13052 Rose Petal Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13052 Rose Petal Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13052 Rose Petal Circle have a pool?
No, 13052 Rose Petal Circle does not have a pool.
Does 13052 Rose Petal Circle have accessible units?
No, 13052 Rose Petal Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13052 Rose Petal Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13052 Rose Petal Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13052 Rose Petal Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13052 Rose Petal Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

