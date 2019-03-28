13052 Rose Petal Circle

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d32ab9e024 ----
Immaculate Inside! 3 Level Brick front Interior Townhome offers 3 Bedroooms, 3.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage, and 3 level Bumpout. Over 2600 SQFT on 3 Finished Levels. Bright Open Floorplan w/ Hardwoods on Main Level. Great Kitchen w/ Tons of Cabinet Space, Granite & Island. Huge Master Suite w/Lux Master Bath w/Heated Floor & Huge Corner Tub. Custom Deck & patio w/Fully Fenced Yard. Great Location - Close to Toll Rd, 28, Shopping & Schools.
Attached Ma Bath
Auto Garage Door Opener
Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile
Closet Master Bedroom Walk In
Countertop(S) Granite
Master Bathroom Separate Shower
Master Bathroom Separate Tub
Master Bedroom Full Bathroom
Shades/Blinds
Tub Soaking
Vanities Double
Wall To Wall Carpeting
Wood Floors