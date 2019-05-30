All apartments in Floris
Find more places like 12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Floris, VA
/
12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT
Last updated May 30 2019 at 5:56 PM

12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT

12873 Williams Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Floris
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12873 Williams Meadow Court, Floris, VA 20171

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful two level single family house with 4 BR/2.5BA. Granite Kitchen Countertop/Floor Tile & steel Appliances. Fenced backyard with wood deck & cobble patio. Convenient location - easy access to Rt. 286/267. Close to shopping & future metro train station. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have any available units?
12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Floris, VA.
Is 12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Floris.
Does 12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT offer parking?
No, 12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have a pool?
No, 12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12873 WILLIAMS MEADOW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Floris Apartments with BalconyFloris Apartments with Garage
Floris Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFloris Apartments with Parking
Floris Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MD
Forest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University