All apartments in Floris
Find more places like 12828 PINECREST ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Floris, VA
/
12828 PINECREST ROAD
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:26 AM

12828 PINECREST ROAD

12828 Pinecrest Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Floris
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12828 Pinecrest Road, Floris, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated in 2017, newer AC unit and HVAC. Well maintained home, with a 2 car garage, huge storage area, fenced spacious beautiful backyard and patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12828 PINECREST ROAD have any available units?
12828 PINECREST ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Floris, VA.
What amenities does 12828 PINECREST ROAD have?
Some of 12828 PINECREST ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12828 PINECREST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12828 PINECREST ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12828 PINECREST ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12828 PINECREST ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Floris.
Does 12828 PINECREST ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 12828 PINECREST ROAD offers parking.
Does 12828 PINECREST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12828 PINECREST ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12828 PINECREST ROAD have a pool?
No, 12828 PINECREST ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 12828 PINECREST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12828 PINECREST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12828 PINECREST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12828 PINECREST ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 12828 PINECREST ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12828 PINECREST ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Floris Apartments with BalconyFloris Apartments with Garage
Floris Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFloris Apartments with Parking
Floris Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MD
Forest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University