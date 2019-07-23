Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Floris
Find more places like 12828 PINECREST ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Floris, VA
/
12828 PINECREST ROAD
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:26 AM
1 of 43
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12828 PINECREST ROAD
12828 Pinecrest Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Floris
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
12828 Pinecrest Road, Floris, VA 20171
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated in 2017, newer AC unit and HVAC. Well maintained home, with a 2 car garage, huge storage area, fenced spacious beautiful backyard and patio
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12828 PINECREST ROAD have any available units?
12828 PINECREST ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Floris, VA
.
What amenities does 12828 PINECREST ROAD have?
Some of 12828 PINECREST ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12828 PINECREST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12828 PINECREST ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12828 PINECREST ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12828 PINECREST ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Floris
.
Does 12828 PINECREST ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 12828 PINECREST ROAD offers parking.
Does 12828 PINECREST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12828 PINECREST ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12828 PINECREST ROAD have a pool?
No, 12828 PINECREST ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 12828 PINECREST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12828 PINECREST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12828 PINECREST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12828 PINECREST ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 12828 PINECREST ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12828 PINECREST ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Floris Apartments with Balcony
Floris Apartments with Garage
Floris Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Floris Apartments with Parking
Floris Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
South Riding, VA
Yorkshire, VA
Fort Hunt, VA
Dale City, VA
Chantilly, VA
Redland, MD
Forest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MD
Franconia, VA
Damascus, MD
Accokeek, MD
Colesville, MD
Brambleton, VA
Seven Corners, VA
Wolf Trap, VA
Stone Ridge, VA
Neabsco, VA
Leisure World, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University