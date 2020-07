Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground bbq/grill pool on-site laundry cc payments coffee bar e-payments fire pit internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal

IN THE HEART OF FALLS CHURCHWelcome to Monticello Falls Church Apartments in Falls Church, VA! Conveniently located on Arlington Blvd/Route 50 for easy access to grocery stores, shops, and a host of restaurants. Spend the afternoon browsing through some of the most renowned art galleries and museums in nearby Washington D.C. or indulge in the freshest ingredients at the year-round farmers market! Falls Church is also home to gorgeous parks and trails, historic buildings, theaters, and cultural centers. With access to all major highways it's easy for the residents of Monticello to get around the city and find something to do that everyone will enjoy!Monticello Falls Church offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy life with amenities such as new kitchens with rich wood cabinetry, gas stoves, and sleek steel appliances. Spacious closet space and large picture (energy efficient) windows are an added bonus. Relax at our new pool and sundeck, stay healthy at o