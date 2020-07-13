All apartments in Falls Church
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 PM

Mission Lofts

Open Now until 7pm
5600 Columbia Pike · (703) 721-4680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,753

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$1,753

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

See 87+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$2,479

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1083 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$2,479

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1083 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$2,479

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1083 sqft

See 36+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mission Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
coffee bar
gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
elevator
garage
dog park
google fiber
lobby
Discover modern living at Mission Lofts Apartments in Falls Church, VA.

Each of the 156, brand-new, one- and two-bedroom handcrafted loft-style apartments offer timeless and meticulous interior details. Floorplans include industrial finishes, tall ceilings, massive windows, huge showers, colossal closets, designer appliances, and light-filled spaces.

Lifestyle advantages include a fitness center, sundeck, several conference areas, high speed internet, business center, abundant parking, and so much more. Whatever your day brings, Mission Lofts Apartments has you covered.

With an outstanding location in historic Falls Church, VA, Mission Lofts Apartments delivers a vibrant neighborhood filled with an abundance of dining, shopping, entertainment, nightlife and recreational options. Proximity to major roadways like Columbia Pike, Route 7, Route 50, and I-395 as well as nearby Metro Orange and Silver lines provide rapid access to the wider Washington, DC area.

Join this innovative comm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mission Lofts have any available units?
Mission Lofts has 129 units available starting at $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mission Lofts have?
Some of Mission Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mission Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Mission Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mission Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Mission Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Mission Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Mission Lofts offers parking.
Does Mission Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mission Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mission Lofts have a pool?
No, Mission Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Mission Lofts have accessible units?
No, Mission Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Mission Lofts have units with dishwashers?
No, Mission Lofts does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Mission Lofts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mission Lofts has units with air conditioning.

