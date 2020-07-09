All apartments in Falls Church
517 Great Falls Street - 1

517 Great Falls Street · No Longer Available
Location

517 Great Falls Street, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
parking
garage
Please Note **Attached Homes ** ONE OF TWO VERY WELL-APPOINTED NEW HOMES in walking distance to Falls Church City parks, trails, shopping & restaurants. *** This beautiful home has been thoughtfully designed to enhance the flow of everyday living and entertaining. The open floor plan includes a gourmet kitchen kitchen as the heart of the home, complete with stainless steel appliances, granite tops, & all the necessary luxury appointments, Hardwood floors throughout the main level. And all the extras - mud room, pantry, upstairs laundry, extra storage, perfect au-pair suite, and even an electric car charging station in the 2 car garage ** Fun and entertainment needs are met wth a large screened in porch, delightful patio open to a level and very deep, fully fenced, landscaped yard ** Details too numerous to mention, but a few highlights are: two sided sound proof insulation w/ 8 inch masonry party walls: 3 zone heat & AC, 2 car garage w/ electric charger, designer finishes throughout & so much more! ** Currently under construction, these side-by-side homes will be ready for occupancy in June ** Yard maintenance is included in the Rent! Easy - Maintenance Free Living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Great Falls Street - 1 have any available units?
517 Great Falls Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 517 Great Falls Street - 1 have?
Some of 517 Great Falls Street - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Great Falls Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
517 Great Falls Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Great Falls Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 517 Great Falls Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 517 Great Falls Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 517 Great Falls Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 517 Great Falls Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Great Falls Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Great Falls Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 517 Great Falls Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 517 Great Falls Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 517 Great Falls Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Great Falls Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Great Falls Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Great Falls Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 517 Great Falls Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.

