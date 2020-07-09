517 Great Falls Street - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities car charging parking garage

Please Note **Attached Homes ** ONE OF TWO VERY WELL-APPOINTED NEW HOMES in walking distance to Falls Church City parks, trails, shopping & restaurants. *** This beautiful home has been thoughtfully designed to enhance the flow of everyday living and entertaining. The open floor plan includes a gourmet kitchen kitchen as the heart of the home, complete with stainless steel appliances, granite tops, & all the necessary luxury appointments, Hardwood floors throughout the main level. And all the extras - mud room, pantry, upstairs laundry, extra storage, perfect au-pair suite, and even an electric car charging station in the 2 car garage ** Fun and entertainment needs are met wth a large screened in porch, delightful patio open to a level and very deep, fully fenced, landscaped yard ** Details too numerous to mention, but a few highlights are: two sided sound proof insulation w/ 8 inch masonry party walls: 3 zone heat & AC, 2 car garage w/ electric charger, designer finishes throughout & so much more! ** Currently under construction, these side-by-side homes will be ready for occupancy in June ** Yard maintenance is included in the Rent! Easy - Maintenance Free Living!