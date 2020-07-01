Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

329 Gundry Drive Available 04/25/20 Renovated 3br/3.5ba end-unit townhome in Falls Church City - Wonderful recently renovated end unit townhome in the heart of Falls Church City. 3br/3.5bath. Two metro stations nearby. Main level hardwood floors. Great fenced in backyard. Finished downstairs with rec room and bonus room. Remodeled kitchen and baths. Available immediately. Pets case by case with pet deposit.



Listed By:

Liezel Dsouza

Soldsense Realty LLC - Licensed Virginia



Vienna, VA 22182 - 703 229-1322



(RLNE4173841)