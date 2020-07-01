All apartments in Falls Church
Falls Church, VA
329 Gundry Drive
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

329 Gundry Drive

329 Gundry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

329 Gundry Drive, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
329 Gundry Drive Available 04/25/20 Renovated 3br/3.5ba end-unit townhome in Falls Church City - Wonderful recently renovated end unit townhome in the heart of Falls Church City. 3br/3.5bath. Two metro stations nearby. Main level hardwood floors. Great fenced in backyard. Finished downstairs with rec room and bonus room. Remodeled kitchen and baths. Available immediately. Pets case by case with pet deposit.

Listed By:
Liezel Dsouza
Soldsense Realty LLC - Licensed Virginia

Vienna, VA 22182 - 703 229-1322

(RLNE4173841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Gundry Drive have any available units?
329 Gundry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 329 Gundry Drive have?
Some of 329 Gundry Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Gundry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
329 Gundry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Gundry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 Gundry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 329 Gundry Drive offer parking?
No, 329 Gundry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 329 Gundry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Gundry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Gundry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 329 Gundry Drive has a pool.
Does 329 Gundry Drive have accessible units?
No, 329 Gundry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Gundry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Gundry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Gundry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 Gundry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

