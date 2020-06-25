All apartments in Falls Church
Find more places like 225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Falls Church, VA
/
225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:37 PM

225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S

225 South Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Falls Church
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

225 South Virginia Avenue, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A Winter Hill Crown Jewel,Two parking spaces 3/4 BR, 3.5 BA end unit TH in park like setting w/ rec room and den/office, fireplace.white kitchen and baths updated, hardwoods on main level, com. pool, smoke free, no pets. Avail. August 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S have any available units?
225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S have?
Some of 225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S have a pool?
Yes, 225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S has a pool.
Does 225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 S VIRGINIA AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct
Falls Church, VA 22043
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln
Falls Church, VA 22042
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St
Falls Church, VA 22046
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard
Falls Church, VA 22044
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr
Falls Church, VA 22043
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

Falls Church 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFalls Church 2 Bedroom Apartments
Falls Church Apartments with BalconiesFalls Church Apartments with Parking
Falls Church Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAChillum, MDLandover, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAGreenbelt, MDWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia