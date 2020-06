Amenities

Renovations to be completed by September 2016. Units to be delivered with bathroom, lighting, and HVAC. Southgate Shoppes brings the Little City Charm in the Heart of FallsChurch City with small, ready to go, storefront spacesEasily Accessible from W Broad, Hillwood Ave, S. Washington Street (Route 29), Fairfax Street, and Annandale Road in Falls Church City.6 per 1,000 SF parking ratio. B3